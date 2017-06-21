The perpetrator, who was shot dead by police forces patrolling the Central Station, was a 36-year-old from Molenbeek with a Moroccan passport, named Oussama Zariouh, the spokesman of the federal judicial authorities Eric Van der Sypt (picture below) told a press conference.

The man lived in a residential area in Molenbeek, and was not on a list of possibly dangerous terrorists or people who could adopt radicalist ideas.

Van der Sypt also supplied more details on the attack itself. In order to make as many victims as possible, the man first went down the stairs from the main hall, to take place among a group of passengers consulting the timetables. "At the bottom of the stairs he started shouting, after which his bomb was partly detonated. Nobody sustained injuries."