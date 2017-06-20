It was a school in Lier who alerted police that a video was circulating containing footage that was not okay. It can be seen how the 13-year-old victim is approached by three offenders. They squeeze his throat until he loses conscience.

When he regains conscience, he tries to flee the scene, but instead he receives a bashing from one of the suspects before eventually being thrown in the water. (the VRT has decided not to show the footage since it is too shocking, red.)