New concrete floors are drying out too fast. Brickbuilding using glue is a problem. Works on rooftops are difficult because it's hot for the workers. Building companies are taking measures and have employees starting earlier in the morning, in order to stop in the early afternoon.

Builders try to work as much in the shade as possible, and extra breaks are being scheduled. Some employers also provide extra water, suncream or sun glasses.

Almost half of the companies is afraid that constructions can't be finished before the summer break mid-July.