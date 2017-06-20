"And there are more to come", Weyts said. "Not only this year, but also the next years will see 20 new average speed sections a year across Flanders."

The system is simple: a camera at point A reads your number plate when you enter the section. A camera at point B, a bit further on, registers when you leave the section, calculating your average speed. The aim is to avoid that motorists push the brake pedal at a single speed camera, in order to accelerate when they have passed it.

Average speeds have proved very fruitful in the past, but come at a cost. Despite this, Ben Weyts wants to invest further to make black points safer. Most problems are situated at busy trunk roads. "Every euro generated via fines, will be reinvested in initiatives to make traffic safer."