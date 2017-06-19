Decaluwé announced the measure last week due to the continuing drought; the ban applies to four local polders and part of the IJzer estuary. However, it seems farmers are neglecting the ban 'en masse'.

"We received a lot of reports from discontented farmers who are respecting the ban but see others flouting the rules", explains Johan Geeraert of the local police zone Polder.

Police just made notes of the violations, but did not write out an official ticket yet. It is not certain whether the farmers in questions will be fined. Police will discuss the matter with local magistrates.