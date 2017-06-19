Samples were taken from the bull's body, and also from soil taken from the ditch, explains Bekkevoort Burgomaster Hans Vandenberg. "We are probably talking about toxic products which are no longer available in the shops and which the owner wanted to get rid of, by dumping them."

The Leuven judicial authorities have opened an investigation since this is a heavy case of pollution. Since the exact nature of the toxic product(s) was not immediately clear, workers took no risks during the sanitation operation, wearing special masks and protection suits.

The polluter has not been found yet. "He or she should know that this operation cost some 30,000 euros already. If we find the perpetrator, he will face a hefty bill."