Talks on the divorce procedure are starting tomorrow, but the U.K. does not seem ready. It is unclear which strategy the British PM Theresa May will adopt after her disappointing result in the recent British elections.

"There is no majority any longer, nor for a hard Brexit, nor for a soft exit. And you know, there is nothing in between", De Gucht says. The Flemish liberal, a former Trade Commissioner for the EU, believes it will be "impossible to finish the Brexit talks in a span of two years", as stated by European rules.