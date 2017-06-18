"Just before 5pm we received a call to report a massive scuffle near Beersel station", explains Wannes Monteyne of the local police zone Zennevallei. "Our teams went to the site and received back-up from the railway police and federal officers."

The hooligans came from Brussels and Tubize. When police officers turned up, they fled the scene, but police still managed to arrest almost 40 of them. They were assembled on an industrial site across the station and transported to different police stations in the area.

Several items that could be used as a weapon, were seized. One youngster sustained injuries in the brawl. The fight is similar to one in Lembeek earlier this year. On that occasion, some 100 youngsters were apprehended. Many of them were minors. Police suspect they belong to gangs who deliberately set up a meeting to stage a major fight.