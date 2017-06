The water bus will have stops in Hemiksem, Kruibeke and Antwerp city (Steenplein). The service will kick off on 1 July with a test phase of one month. From 1 August, it should pose an alternative for commuters with hourly services.

However, as from 1 October, the water bus should in full force with a service each 30 minutes. More stops will be added in the longer term. It is meant for pedestrians and cyclists.