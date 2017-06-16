The present mission was to come to a close at the end of June, but will be extended for another six months. Four fighter jets and 100 soldiers will be stationed on a basis in Jordan.

Michel says this shows Belgium is a reliable partner in the fight against terrorism: "This is a strong signal towards our partners. Belgium is a reliable partner in an international coalition. We also want to show we are operational. After the NATO summit, this proves we are taking up our responsability within Europe."