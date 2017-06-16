Members of the public should postpone water-consuming activities which are not really necessary, such as filling your swimming pool, washing your car or sprinkling your garden.

Pumping up water from four polders and parts of the IJzer estuary to irrigate fields has been forbidden, as water levels have dropped substantially.

Belgium is having one of its driest spells since records began in 1833. The past 12 months had one third less precipitation than normal.The drought is worst in western parts of the country.