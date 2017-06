This new type of roundworm was discovered in Ghent, but it's thought that the animal that possesses needle-shaped crystals in its intestines, occurs elsewhere. The worm that allows itself to be transported by insects has probably not been discovered before because few people are on the lookout for organisms that live on toadstools.

The new addition to the wildlife kingdom has been christened Abursanema quadrilineatum, a name that recognises the four lateral stripes that it has on its body.