Starting 6:40 AM passengers were once again allowed into the terminal but only in groups of 40.

Brussels Airport spokeswoman Anke Fransen: "The power failure occurred shortly before 5 AM. Emergency generators took over, but not all systems were able to use these from the start. Baggage handling had to be done by hand triggering delays."

All flights have delayed, but the airport company has an important message. Anke Fransen: "We are asking passengers to arrive on time."

Brussels Airlines is asking passengers to travel "light" when possible and only to take hand luggage if this is an option.