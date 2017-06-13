People can register on the website BE-Alert.be. The service will serve as the government's communication channel in the case of a disaster. "Every minute counts when something goes wrong", explains Interior Minister Jan Jambon. "It can make a difference between life and death. We will communicate with the people using the channels they prefer."

The present communication channels are not deemed efficient enough. "A problem can only have a very local impact. This system allows us to adopt a tailor-made approach and to reach exactly the people we want to reach", says Jambon.

Festival-goers threatened by a severe thunder storm, like at Pukkelpop six years ago, will automatically receive a text message. Masts used by telecommunications operators will automatically send out a warning.