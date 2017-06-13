Politico Brussels says the Parliament's chief administrator Klaus Welle prepared a note to inform MEP's of the situation. This note was marked 'strictly confidential' but was apparently leaked.

The note includes this abstract: "The Administration recommends that the structure be rebuilt rather than reinforced," Politico writes. "That will ensure that, once the work has been completed, the building will be fully compliant with the Eurocode structural robustness specifications and will satisfy all of Parliament’s operation requirements," it says.

The present building was finished back in 1993. Apart from the plenary sessions in the famous Hemicycle, it includes facilities for receiving dignitaries and the offices of Parliament President Antonio Tajani.