Belkacem received a 12-year sentence in 2013, as leader of the terrorist organisation Sharia4Belgium. Earlier requests had been refused for different reasons, including because it was unclear how long he would have to stay behind bars.

It was the Hasselt Alderwoman Brigitte Smets who declared both man and wife. "We first asked for two months extra to make a decision. But magistrates concluded there was no reason to refuse the marriage." Magistrates said Belkacem and his partner had "a sustainable relation". The couple has three children.

Belkacem was not allowed to leave the prison building. The service took place inside the prison walls.