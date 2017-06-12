The girl has been found, but it remains unclear what happened. Jihane was taken to hospital to be examined, but she is said to be physically okay.

Earlier, a picture was released of both the girl and the man, after the child had gone missing on Sunday. Her father lost sight of her at the Sunday market in Anderlecht around 3pm. Her disappearance was soon labelled as "giving serious rise to concern."

Concerns grew when a picture emerged taken from CCTV footage and showing an unknown man holding the girl by the wrist. The man turned out to be a stranger to the family.