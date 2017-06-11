VRT NWS editor-in-chief Liesbet Vrieleman (photo top): "KLAAR stands for news that is clearly explained and video material that is ready for use! We're responding to repeated requests from the education sector."

"In class teachers require images that clearly explain current affairs to young people. It can form the start of a class discussion. We're talking about videos that can easily be shown in class. We'll be deploying all our experts. They possess the knowledge. The challenge will be to convey this knowledge to young people!"