The taste setters feature on VRT's online player VRT NU starting on Monday. One of taste setters is a Peruvian engineer called George. He has set as his goal to teach the people of Peru and the world to eat in a more sustainable fashion.
Author: CDCMichelin star chef finds taste setters for Tomorrowland
Sun 11/06/2017 - 10:31 CDC DJ Nick Bril, who doubles as the chef at the Jane, an Antwerp restaurant with two Michelin stars, has been hired to beef up the food at the dance music festival Tomorrowland. Nick Bril has been scouring the globe in search of six taste setters who will be able to prepare their favourite dish at the Tastes of the World restaurant at the festival.