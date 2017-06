Last weekend a young woman from the town of Diksmuide died as a result of methanol poisoning following a visit to pubs in Izegem.

Several people who spent a night on the tiles in the local area have now come forward and filed a complaint.

Kortrijk prosecutors are heading an investigation: "We don't know if these people drank in the same bar, whether they were intoxicated by methanol or are simply nursing a hangover".