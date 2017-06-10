The newly laid path is being dug up to allow its contents to be properly examined. The municipal authorities fear some wrong-doing and have initiated their own investigation. They say that the decision to use pebbles that were originally used on paths at a local cemetery was wrong. A spokesman for the municipality insisted that all materials originating from a cemetery should be used with the necessary care.

There are fears that the use of materials containing human remains may be an attempt by a former municipal worker to get back at his manager after several earlier rows.