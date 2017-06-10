Mr Close notes that he possesses no outside jobs and that serving as mayor will be his only job. He has pledged to continue the project set on the tracks in 2012 in all transparency.

Philippe Close is a political insider with great connections. Until now he has served as city cabinet member for finances, staff and tourism. Mr Close is 46 and read law. He has worked for the Francophone socialist party's think-tank and served as spokesman to the former Belgian PM Elio Di Rupo. He is also a member of the Brussels regional parliament. He will head a coalition with the Francophone and Flemish liberals but without the Flemish socialists that will now sit on the opposition benches after the row about Mr Mayeur.