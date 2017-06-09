The controversy surrounds the high level of attendance fees paid to members of Samusocial’s board. The Judicial Authorities will investigate whether any crime has been committed.

They are remaining tight-lipped about the investigation. However, judicial experts believe that the investigation centres around whether attendance fees were paid for meetings that never took place.

In addition to this it is reported that an investigation has been launched into whether Samusocial’s working suffered as a result of attendance fees being paid for meetings that may not have taken place.