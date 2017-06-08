Samusocial is an organisation to help the homeless in the capital, giving them shelter during winter and providing aid in general. It recently emerged that board members received high sums to attend the meetings, "exorbitant" critics say. Some meetings even never took place, it can be heard, though this is not clear.

It is not exactly clear how much they earned, but there are talks of 140 euros per meeting, and up to 1,400 euros per month, before tax. Others are mentioning sums of up to 19,000 euros per year. The thing is, however, that this is a very sensitive issue with the public at large, considering the nature of the organisation and the fact that it depends almost entirely on public gifts.