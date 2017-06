It remains unclear how the drunken member of the general public succeeded in gaining access to the ambulance. The inebriated individual tried to leave the hospital carpark, but failed to see a bollard. He proceeded to crash the ambulance into this obstacle.

The driver was detained at the scene and had to sober up in a police cell. Lokeren police have drawn up a report. The drunk could now face theft charges. Fortunately nobody was injured in the incident.