The Belgian national football team, the Red Devils, showed their solidarity by respecting a minute's silence before today's training session. The city of Antwerp have the British flag, the Union Jack, appear on the façade of the city hall tonight using a light projection.
In Britain, PM Theresa May responded to the attack which killed seven people saying enough is enough" and calling for a review of Britain's counter-terrorism strategy.
A new tragedy in #London, we all stand with #UK— Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) 4 juni 2017