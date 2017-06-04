Alex told the Francophone TV station RTL that Borough Market is a popular place, hustling and bustling on a nice Saturday evening like yesterday. Alex was lucky to escape: "We were closing the restaurant and locking the doors when we first heard people screaming and saw them running."

Alex just managed to lock up, when just 5 seconds later, a man with a blood-stained knife was standing at the entrance: "He knocked on the door and shouted 'This one is for Allah'. You could see in his eyes that he wanted to kill everybody."