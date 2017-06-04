The fire broke out this morning around 7 in Neder-over-Heembeek, in a big shed where waste material is being stored. Investigations were going on to determine how toxic the fumes are. Though firefighters managed to contain the blaze, the warnings remained in place as the toxic fumes were still present.

The Van Praet bridge across the canal has been closed for north-bound traffic wanting to make the connection to the A12 Motorway (photo below). Some tram services have also been disrupted.

De Meuter is a demolishing and recycling company. The Brussels Mayor Yvan Mayeur called on the citizens to follow the news updates.