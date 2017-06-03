The power plant is located at the edge of the Flemish Ardennes, in Ruien (Kluisbergen) near Oudenaarde. It was built in 1958 and generated electricity by burning coal, waste wood, pellets, natural gas and other sources for decades. A notorious CO2 emitter, it was closed in 2013 by Engie Electrabel, the French group that managed the plant.

The Ruien power hub can be seen from anywhere in the area, from various towns, from the countryside, the Scheldt borders or, even more clearly, from the hills of the Flemish Ardennes. It has become a real landmark, though it is not the prettiest sight. The site will be converted to make room for new industries.