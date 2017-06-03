Eeklo Mayor Koen Loete admits that "it's not love at first sight". "But why not start preliminary talks?" Loete thinks that Eeklo's image as the only city in the region is playing against them."I feel that people (from the surrounding countryside, red.) are eager to retain their countryside identity."

Loete admits Eeklo's status as a small city comes with some typical problems, like drugs and crime. "We have a drugs rehab centre and I guess this is something atypical for those coming from surrounding residential areas."