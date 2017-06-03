Both the Belgian and the Flemish government underlined their continuing support for the Paris Climate Deal after the American President Donald Trump blew up the bridges yesterday.

"Belgium remains 100% behind the Paris Deal, just like the whole of the EU. We have no choice. It is not an option to fail in the fight against global warming, both for the sake of the planet itself and for future generations", a federal statement said. Michel called Trump's decision "dangerous".

Belgium expects the EU to continue its role as frontrunner in the battle against climate change. (continue reading below the tweets)