Ehet Aras has a kebab eatery in Tessenderlo and normally goes to Turkey, where he has a house, every two months. When he found out Turkish police where at his door in Turkey, he decided to scrap his travel plans. "They came to take me away in January but I wasn't there. A lawyer said I risk between 1 and 5 years in prison. The charges are apparently connected to insulting heads of state and treason."

Ehet has never hidden his criticism towards the Turkish regime, making Facebook posts, and believes this is the reason they want to arrest him. "I may have used heavy words. While these may have been interpreted as insulting, they were not insulting from my point of view. When I call someone a liar after he actually told lies, this is not an insult in my eyes", Ehet told the VRT.