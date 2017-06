In the meantime several judokas have accused the man of more intrusive unacceptable sexual behaviour.

One woman told VRT News how the instructor had behaved when she was a mere 13: "The trainer entered the changing room and attempted to kiss me. A tongue kiss. Surely that isn't normal between a girl of 13 and a guy of 29."

The instructor on Tuesday denied any wrong doing. However, the judo federation this morning decided to take him off the job.