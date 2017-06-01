The new sticker was conceived by the European authorities. The Flemish authorities are simply implementing an EU directive. Mobility minister Weyts concedes that his administration failed to make clear what the sticker should look like. As a stop gap measure the sicker will not be compulsory for a further year. The sticker becomes obligatory starting next June and by that time the Flemish authorities will have made clear what it should look like.

Camper van owners who had their vehicle rejected by inspectors will have to revisit a test centre. Mr Weyts is examining whether any compensation can be arranged.