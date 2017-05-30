Public sector wages and benefits will rise 2% to keep step with prices. Benefits and pensions rise in June. It's been a year since the basket of goods and services used to measure the rise in the cost of living in Belgium rose over 2% triggering the index rise. Belgium's Planning Office believes that we will have to wait until 2019 before the index rises 2% again.
