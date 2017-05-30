Author: CDC

CDC Water dropwort, a highly poisonous plant has been found in the port of Ghent and in marshes on the River Ruppel. Annelies Jacobs of the environmental organisation Natuurpunt: "Water dropwort belongs to the Apiaceae family and is easily confused with wild carrots and celery. Do well not to add the stems of this plant to a salad or it could be your family's last!"