The Crematorium Hofheide is situated in the middle of a lake in Holsbeek, Belgium. An elongated core of stone wrapped in a layer of rusty steel, it appears to float on the water – although on sunny days, when the sky is reflected by the surface of the lake, it seems to float in the air. As rates of religious belief continue to decline across the rich world, and fewer people feel that traditional religious funerals suit them, more people than ever are choosing to be cremated. Yet crematoriums are often grim places. The one in Holsbeek is an example of how architects are trying to change that.