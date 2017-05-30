Mr Michel will not be able to appear in parliament as planned today in order to allow treatment to proceed. Medical treatment to deal with damage to the PM's hearing is required within the first 48 hours of the damage being inflicted by King Filip's sister, who doubles as the president of the Belgian Red Cross. MPs will have to wait for details of the government's investment plan that will now be divulged at a later date. Mr Michel's other activities should be able to go ahead as planned.