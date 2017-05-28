Jaimie Deblieck succeeds Raf Van Puymbroeck Belgium's Mister Gay 2016. He is the fifth gay man to serve in this capacity. Jaimie Deblieck is a student of horticulture and is now specialising in garden layout and maintenance. He is eager to champion LGTBI rights on the shop floor.

It was Flemish education minister Hilde Crevits, who served on the jury and handed Jamie his sash. Jaimie Deblieck will represent Belgium at the Mister Gay Europe 2017 and Mister Gay World 2018 competitions.

Gerrit Noerens, a lifestyle coach from Welle and Ignace De Wolf, an ergo therapy student from Genk were ranked second and third in the Mister Gay Belgium 2017 competition.