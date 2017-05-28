The warning phase of the Flemish heat action plan has been activated at least until Monday, but may be extended if the weather forecast continues to warn of extreme heat. The agency is urging people to drink enough liquids, to keep yourself and your home cool and to care for others in your neighbourhood. People are also urged to avoid strenuous activities. Children and the elderly are most at risk.

The warning phase means that the authorities have issued a warning to various organisations working with vulnerable people including care agencies, the municipalities, GPs and child care providers. They have been informed of the expected heat and the need to take appropriate action.