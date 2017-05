The met office has issued a code yellow warning for practically all Belgian provinces for today Sunday. Only the coast is expected to escape the torrential rain. The thunderstorms are triggered by the exceptionally hot weather of the past few days that is expected to continue into the working week.

Liège Province bore the brunt of the thunderstorms last night. Fortunately there were hardly any reports of damage. From Liège the bad weather headed northwards towards the Dutch border.