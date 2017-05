The shooting took place in the Hoevestraat in the early afternoon, the Brussels judicial authorities stated. A row between Chechen and Russian community members apparently ran out of hand.

No suspects have been apprehended yet. The Hoevestraat was sealed off for a certain time. Police are looking at CCTV footage, and a helicopter was being deployed to boost the search. Sint-Joost Mayor Emir Kir said eye witnesses made videos of the incident; this footage was handed over to investigators.