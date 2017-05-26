The years between 2010 and 2015 had 18 days of strikes on average each. A long strike hit commuters and travellers in May last year, but since then things improved. A strike which would last for a whole week was avoided last June, as a compromise was found for compensation days.

In fact, we've had a whole year without any strikes now. "This was a really long time ago", explains Michel Bovy, head of the HR department.

"We focused more on social dialogue. There are a lot of changes going on within Belgian Rail", says Bovy. "On the other hand, we had a major strike action last year in May. Maybe some have become tired of taking industrial action time and again."

Luc Piens of the Christian trades union confirms that social dialogue has improved.