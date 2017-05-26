Eight different containers coming from Egypt were hiding 89,698,760 fags. The final destination was a Dutch firm. "Cheap Whites" include brand names like "Jin Ling" and "President Gold". As these marks have not been officially registered, they cannot be sold on the European market, and are thus considered as illegal goods which are being smuggled.

Antwerp customs officers were able to stage the catch cooperating with French colleagues and OLAF, the European Bureau for the Battle Against Fraud. The Belgian Finance Minister Johan Van Overtveldt is delighted with the record catch. "The battle against illegal items is a priority of ours and this is yielding results."