NATO adapted the number to 22 countries, scrapping Iceland as it has no army. But this being said, Belgium is one of the worst pupils in the class. The U.S. itself is spending 3.6 percent of GDP to NATO, worth 680 million dollars. Only four other allies pass the milestone of 2 percent: Greece (2.36), Estonia (2.18), the U.K. (2.17) and Poland (2.01 percent).

Belgium is almost bottom of the list, as you can see below. PM Charles Michel has already promised "to invest more, progressively". However, he has not formally promised yet to guarantee this 2 percent. "Belgium remains a reliable partner in the eyes of the U.S.", Michel guaranteed, referring to the Belgian contribution to the battle against IS in Syria and Iraq.

Trump stressed the importance of NATO in the battle against terrorism, but critics point out there are various other ways of battling international terrorism as well.