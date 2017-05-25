The various leaders of the 28 NATO member countries (and Montenegro, poised to become the 29th member) arrived in the early afternoon. Trump was the last one to show up shortly after 4PM.

After a ceremony that included the symbolic handing over of the keys by the Belgian builders to NATO, and the painting of the Belgian colours in the sky by fighter jets, the attendants also had a working dinner that started around 6PM. While it's not an official NATO summit, the occasion will be seized to discuss certain matters.