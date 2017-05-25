There had been some tension between Charles Michel and Donald Trump, considering their being at loggerheads about Trump's quote about the Brussels hellhole last year. But Michel said the ice was immediately broken when Trump came down the steps of the aircraft at Melsbroek, with Michel waiting to welcome him.

Speaking at a short press conference, Michel called his meeting with Trump "cordial, respectful and direct". "From the moment he left the plane, he had a message of enthusiasm for Belgium."

Michel thinks that there is a difference between the presidential candidate and the president Donald Trump. "Today I mostly received compliments." He said the conversation was a direct one, without diplomatic language and straight messages from both sides.