Trump's arrival at Melsbroek came with some more ceremony than expected. While Trump and his spouse would immediately be driven away in the 'Beast' initially, live music was played on the tarmac in Melsbroek.

Trump will be making his first visit to the EU and the military alliance NATO tomorrow. After visiting Pope Francis in Rome this morning, Trump has a light schedule today.

While a demonstration against his visit and against NATO was starting at the North Station (bottom photo), Trump first met King Filip in the Royal Castle in Central Brussels and was talking to Charles Michel. Not much is on the agenda for the rest of the day.