Trump's arrival at Melsbroek came with some more ceremony than expected. While Trump and his spouse would immediately be driven away in the 'Beast' initially, live music was played on the tarmac in Melsbroek.
Trump will be making his first visit to the EU and the military alliance NATO tomorrow. After visiting Pope Francis in Rome this morning, Trump has a light schedule today.
While a demonstration against his visit and against NATO was starting at the North Station (bottom photo), Trump first met King Filip in the Royal Castle in Central Brussels and was talking to Charles Michel. Not much is on the agenda for the rest of the day.
"I hope we can continue to work together on various problems"
The King's conversation with Trump took about 20 minutes. Afterwards, Trump was seated at a large table facing Charles Michel and also Foreign Minister Didier Reynders and Defence Minister Steven Vandeput, among others.
"It's an honour to be here. We've been looking forward to this visit", Trump said. He also made a reference to Manchester: "We will win this battle." Trump hopes Belgium and the U.S. can continue to cooperate to achieve this, as security remains a top priority of his.
Brussels is Trump's fourth stop on his maiden overseas tour. His fifth and final stop will be Sicily (Italy), where he is to meet with the leaders of the G7, the group of seven wealthy nations.
