De Ceukelaire explained how he embarked on his feat: he first pretended to be Melania Trump, and that she had forgotten her Facebook password. He thus found out the exact length of the e-mail address linked to the Facebook account, and the first and last letter. He next used this information in a special programme that tested out various possibilities and soon had the e-mail address.

De Ceukelaire is advising Trump's spouse to adapt her privacy regulations in the short term. "This seems like a dangerous situation for her. She is very close to the president. Hackers could steal information from her account and use it against her," he explains. De Ceukelaire's aim is to improve cyber security worldwide.