It started in the aftermath of the terror attacks in Paris and Brussels, when Trump - still a candidate to become President at that time - called Brussels a hellhole.

The Belgian PM Charles Michel took the attack on his capital personally and retorted during a meeting for the Chamber of Commerce in New York: "I keep forgetting his name. But there is candidate which is running for president who called Brussels a hellhole. He wanted to be with us tonight but we cancelled his invitation", Michel joked in his speech, sparking laughter and fun, and a round of applause among his audience.

Michel, who did not expect Trump to actually become President at that moment, continued: "Brussels is a lot of things. But it is foremost an international hub of the third most globalised economy in the world."